BRIEF-Sierra Metals reports Q1 loss $0.04/shr

May 2 (Reuters) - Sierra Metals Announces Q1
* 2016 financial results at its Sociedad Minera Corona subsidiary in Peru
* Qtrly revenue $12.5 million versus $22.6 million
* loss per share $0.04
* Qtrly silver equivalent production of 1.5 million ounces
* Qtrly copper equivalent production of 10.0 million pounds
* “anticipate improved production and financial results in second half of 2016”
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03