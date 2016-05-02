BRIEF-Sierra Metals reports Q1 loss $0.04/shr

May 2 (Reuters) - Sierra Metals Announces Q1

* 2016 financial results at its Sociedad Minera Corona subsidiary in Peru

* Qtrly revenue $12.5 million versus $22.6 million

* loss per share $0.04

* Qtrly silver equivalent production of 1.5 million ounces

* Qtrly copper equivalent production of 10.0 million pounds

* “anticipate improved production and financial results in second half of 2016”

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)