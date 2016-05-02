BRIEF-Howard Hughes posts Q1 earnings of $2.69 per share

May 2 (Reuters) - Howard Hughes Corp :

* Howard Hughes Corp reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $2.69

* NOI from income-producing operating assets increased $4.4 million, or 16.2%, to $31.5 million for q1 2016

* Qtrly MPC land sales increased 32.1%, or $14.4 million, to $59.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $3.04 excluding items