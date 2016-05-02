FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Howard Hughes posts Q1 earnings of $2.69 per share
May 2, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Howard Hughes posts Q1 earnings of $2.69 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Howard Hughes Corp :

* Howard Hughes Corp reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $2.69

* NOI from income-producing operating assets increased $4.4 million, or 16.2%, to $31.5 million for q1 2016

* Qtrly MPC land sales increased 32.1%, or $14.4 million, to $59.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $3.04 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

