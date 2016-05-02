BRIEF-Myers Industries reports Q1 loss per share $0.11

May 2 (Reuters) - Myers Industries Inc

* Myers Industries reports 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.21 from continuing operations

* Q1 loss per share $0.11

* Qtrly net sales $151.2 million versus $156.3 million

* “impacts of softer demand conditions persist across certain of its end markets”

* Q1 2016 included estimated non-cash impairment charges of $8.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12, revenue view $148.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2016 revenue view $579.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Continues to anticipate that total revenue will be flat to down low-single digits on a constant currency basis in fiscal year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)