FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-BCE announces agreement to acquire Manitoba Telecom Services
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 2, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-BCE announces agreement to acquire Manitoba Telecom Services

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Bce Inc

* Bce announces agreement to acquire manitoba telecom services (mts)

* Will acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of mts for $40 per share

* Will fund cash component of transaction from available sources of liquidity

* Mts will not declare any further dividends on its common shares after its upcoming second-quarter 2016 dividend

* When transaction is completed, mts shareholders will own approximately 3% of pro forma bce common equity

* Bce would receive a termination fee of $120 million in event agreement is terminated as a result of a superior proposal

* Aggregate consideration will be paid 45% in cash and 55% in bce common shares

* Transaction enterprise value of approximately $3.9 billion

* Transaction unanimously recommended by mts board of directors

* To acquire all issued common shares of mts for approximately $3.1 billion and assume outstanding net debt of approximately $0.8 billion

* Bce inc says bell plans to invest $1 billion in capital over 5 years after transaction closes

* Will issue approximately 28 million common shares for equity portion of transaction

* A reverse break fee of $120 million would be payable by bce to mts if transaction does not close in certain circumstances

* Mts shareholders will be able to elect to receive $40 in cash or 0.6756 of a bce common share for each mts common share

* Bce will fund cash component of deal from available sources of liquidity,will issue about 28 million common shares for equity portion of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.