BRIEF-Petromanas announces departure of CEO and CFO
May 2, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Petromanas announces departure of CEO and CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Petromanas Energy Inc

* Petromanas announces departure of CEO and CFO

* Announces planned termination of as CEO and Bill Cummins as CFO, effective immediately

* Verne Johnson, chairman, will assume duties of CEO until Albania funds are distributed to shareholders later in May, 2016

* Johnson will assume duties of CEO until a permanent successor is appointed

* Cummins will stay on as part time CFO until Q1 2016 financial statements are completed, permanent successor is appointed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

