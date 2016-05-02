BRIEF-Petromanas announces departure of CEO and CFO

May 2 (Reuters) - Petromanas Energy Inc

* Petromanas announces departure of CEO and CFO

* Announces planned termination of as CEO and Bill Cummins as CFO, effective immediately

* Verne Johnson, chairman, will assume duties of CEO until Albania funds are distributed to shareholders later in May, 2016

* Johnson will assume duties of CEO until a permanent successor is appointed

* Cummins will stay on as part time CFO until Q1 2016 financial statements are completed, permanent successor is appointed