BRIEF-America First Multifamily Investors says Q1 revenue rose 19.2 pct to $14.9 million

May 2 (Reuters) - America First Multifamily Investors LP

* America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. Reports first quarter 2016 earnings

* Q1 revenue rose 19.2 percent to $14.9 million

* Qtrly net income per unit of $0.04

* Qtrly total CAD per unit $0.10

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08, revenue view $15.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total revenue increased 19.2% to $14.9 million in Q1 2016, compared to $12.5 million for Q1 2015