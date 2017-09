May 2 (Reuters) - Sterling Construction Company

* Sterling Construction Company Inc announces public offering of 4,500,000 shares

* Paul Varello, Sterling’s CEO, intends to purchase $500,000 of common stock in this offering at public offering price

* Sterling Construction Company Inc says intends to offer 4.5 million shares of its common stock, par value $0.01 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)