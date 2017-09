May 2 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc

* AIG announces pricing of the sale of ordinary H shares of Picc Property And Casualty Company Limited

* Priced sale of 740 million ordinary H shares of Picc Property And Casualty Company Limited

* Upon closing of placing, Co will receive gross proceeds of about $1.25 billion, based on purchase price of HK$13.08/share