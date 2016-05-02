FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-International Paper to acquire Weyerhaeuser's pulp business for $2.2 billion
#Market News
May 2, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-International Paper to acquire Weyerhaeuser's pulp business for $2.2 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - International Paper Co

* International paper to acquire weyerhaeuser’s pulp business for $2.2 billion

* Expects to realize a tax benefit with an estimated net present value of approximately $300 million

* Including benefit, net deal price is approximately $1.9 billion

* Will acquire five pulp mills and two converting facilities

* Forecasts annual synergies of about $175 million by end of 2018, which will require need for one-time costs of about $85 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

