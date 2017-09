May 2 (Reuters) - Unique Fabricating Inc

* Unique fabricating, inc. Acquires intasco

* Acquired business and substantially all of assets of intasco corporation

* In consideration for acquisition, co’s unit paid approximately $26.5 million cad in cash

* To finance acquisition, unique refinanced its existing senior credit facility with citizens bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)