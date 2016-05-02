FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Franklin Electric Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.28
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 2, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Franklin Electric Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.28

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Franklin Electric Co Inc

* Franklin Electric reports first quarter 2016 sales and earnings

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.29

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.28

* Q1 sales $218.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $217.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raises fy 2016 earnings per share view to $1.60 to $1.70

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly company’s organic sales growth was 3 percent excluding impact of foreign currency translation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.