BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser to sell cellulose fibers pulp mills to International Paper for $2.2 billion in cash
May 2, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser to sell cellulose fibers pulp mills to International Paper for $2.2 billion in cash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Weyerhaeuser Co

* Weyerhaeuser to sell cellulose fibers pulp mills to international paper for $2.2 billion in cash

* Weyerhaeuser pulp business and international paper will continue to operate separately until transaction closes

* Strategic review of liquid packaging and publishing papers facilities is ongoing

* Expects to use a substantial portion of estimated $1.6 billion after-tax proceeds for repayment of term loans

* Deal announcement completes first phase of company’s strategic review of cellulose fibers business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
