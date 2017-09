May 2 (Reuters) - Bank Of Nova Scotia

* Scotiabank announces impact of restructuring charge on second quarter 2016 results

* Bank will record a restructuring charge of approximately $275 million ($375 million pre-tax) or $0.22 per share in q2 2016