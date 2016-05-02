BRIEF-Brocade sees Q2 non-gaap earnings per share of $0.21 to $0.23

May 2 (Reuters) - Brocade Communications Systems Inc

* Brocade reports preliminary fiscal q2 2016 financial results

* Sees q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.21 to $0.23

* Sees q2 revenue $518 million to $528 million

* Ip networking headwinds, noted in q1 2016 earnings call in february, continue to negatively impact sales

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.23, revenue view $551.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expect revenue for q2 to fall short of original expectations

* Prior q2 revenue outlook was $542 million to $562 million

* Prior q2 non-gaap earnings per share outlook was $0.22 to $0.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)