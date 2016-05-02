BRIEF-First quarter sees FY 2016 FFO per share of $2.31 to $2.36

May 2 (Reuters) - National Retail Properties Inc
* First quarter operating results and increased 2016 guidance announced by national retail properties, inc.
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted FFO per share $2.36 to $2.41
* Sees fy 2016 FFO per share $2.31 to $2.36
* Qtrly recurring ffo per common share $ 0.57
* Qtrly affo per common share $ 0.58
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $2.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)