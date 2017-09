May 2 (Reuters) - Agility Health Reports 2015 Financial Results

* Ebita increases by 218% through consistent growth and focus on profitability

* Agility health inc qtrly revenue from continuing operations for period declined to $15.2 million from $15.4 million

* Agility health inc qtrly ebitda from continuing operations grew to $1.0 million or 7% of revenues from $nil or 0% of revenues Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)