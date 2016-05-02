FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Old National reports Q1 earnings per share $0.24
#Market News
May 2, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Old National reports Q1 earnings per share $0.24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Old National Bancorp

* Old national’s 1st quarter net income increases 29% compared to 1st quarter 2015

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.25

* Q1 earnings per share $0.24

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says q1 2016 net interest income totaled $85.6 million compared to $91.0 million in q1 2015

* As a result of old national insurance transaction, old national expects to receive approximately $93.0 million in cash

* Included in sale are old national insurance’s two third-party administrator subsidiaries, employee plans, llc and jwf specialty

* Sale of old national insurance

* As a result of old national insurance transaction, old national expects to recognize after-tax gain of about $16 million to $18 million

* Says upon completion of transaction, old national insurance will operate under name oni risk partners

* Current old national insurance chairman and ceo tom flynn will remain with oni risk partners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
