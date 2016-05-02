FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ferrari signs MOU with FCA Bank for financial services JV
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 2, 2016 / 5:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ferrari signs MOU with FCA Bank for financial services JV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Italian luxury carmaker Ferrari says:

* signs a memorandum of understanding with FCA Bank (FCAB) for a joint venture in the financial services business in Europe

* MoU is for FCAB to acquire a majority stake in Ferrari Financial Services AG

* the JV will support sales of Ferrari cars in certain European countries by offering innovative vehicle financing solutions to customers; funding will be provided by FCA Bank

* the MoU will be transformed into definitive agreements later this year

* Chairman Sergio Marchionne tells analysts on a conference call that the agreement is first step in Ferrari’s plan to get out of financial services business, something it considers non-core Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.