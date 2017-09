May 2 (Reuters) - Westfield Financial Inc

* Westfield Financial, Inc. reports results for the quarter ended March 31, 2016 and declares quarterly dividend

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.11

* Says net interest and dividend income increased $653,000 to $8.2 million for quarter ended March 31, 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S