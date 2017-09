May 2 (Reuters) - Elbit Imaging Ltd

* Elbit imaging ltd. Appoints Yael Naftali, as chief financial officer (CFO)

* Says CFO Doron Moshe resigned

* Doron Moshe will continue to serve as company's CEO.