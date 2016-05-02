FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dex Media enters restructuring support agreement, expects to commence Chapter 11 bankruptcy
May 2, 2016 / 4:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dex Media enters restructuring support agreement, expects to commence Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Dex Media Inc :

* Dex Media enters into restructuring support agreement; launches solicitation of votes for prepackaged plan of reorganization

* Agreement restructures more than $2.4 billion of debt

* Intends to complete its restructuring during Q3 of 2016

* Plan provides for payment of all allowed vendor claims in full; business operations will continue as usual

* Expects to commence voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases in United States bankruptcy court for District of Delaware

* Company and its creditors will seek to implement restructuring through a prepackaged plan of reorganization

* Dex Media’s senior secured lenders will exchange their current $2.12 billion of claims for a new $600 million new first-lien term loan

* Unsecured noteholders will receive a $5 million cash payment and warrants to purchase up to 10% of post-reorganized equity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

