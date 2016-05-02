FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group reports 662,000 DARTS for April
May 2, 2016 / 4:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group reports 662,000 DARTS for April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Interactive Brokers Group :

* Interactive Brokers Group reports brokerage metrics for April 2016, includes Reg.-NMS execution statistics

* April ending client equity of $71.8 billion, 10% higher than prior year and 2% higher than prior month.

* Says for April 2016 662 thousand daily average revenue trades (DARTS), 5% higher than prior year

* 349 thousand client accounts in April, 15% higher than prior year and 1% higher than prior month.

* April ending client credit balances of $38.5 billion, 15% higher than prior year and 2% higher than prior month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

