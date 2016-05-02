FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Colonial Coal to sell 24 mln units of co in private placement
May 2, 2016 / 4:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Colonial Coal to sell 24 mln units of co in private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Colonial Coal International Corp

* Colonial Coal International Corp.: Proposed private placement and 10% Flatbed property interest acquisition

* Says in conjunction with proposed private placement corporation has agreed to sell 24 million units of co

* Says sale at a price of $0.10 per unit for gross proceeds of $2.4 million

* Says corresponding agreement by investor group to acquire a 10% interest in corporation’s Flatbed property

* Says deal for cash consideration of $5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
