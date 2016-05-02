FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alcoa reaches power agreement to improve competitiveness of Intalco Smelter
May 2, 2016 / 6:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Alcoa reaches power agreement to improve competitiveness of Intalco Smelter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Alcoa Corp :

* Alcoa reaches power agreement to improve competitiveness of Intalco Smelter

* Amendment to power contract is effective July 1, 2016 through Feb. 14, 2018

* Reached an agreement with Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) that will help improve competitiveness of its Intalco Smelter

* Smelter will not curtail at end of Q2 as previously announced by company

* Amendment provides for additional access to market power during the period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

