BRIEF-Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reports Q1 GAAP loss per share $1.21 including items
May 2, 2016 / 8:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reports Q1 GAAP loss per share $1.21 including items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $1.21 including items

* Q1 revenue $7.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $7.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* On track to start fitusiran Phase 3 program in mid-2016; plans to report updated hemophilia patient data in July

* Expects to complete enrollment of revusiran phase 3 endeavour trial in late 2016 with data readout in mid-2018

* Increases year-end cash guidance to over $1 billion, including $150 million of restricted marketable securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

