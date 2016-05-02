FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-T2 Biosystems reports Q1 loss per share $0.55
May 2, 2016 / 8:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-T2 Biosystems reports Q1 loss per share $0.55

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - T2 Biosystems Inc

* Q1 loss per share $0.55

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $1.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $1.1 million

* Says anticipates higher product revenue in Q2 of 2016 than was realized in Q1 of 2016

* Q2 research revenue is expected to be comparable to what was realized in Q1 of 2016

* Says anticipates total Q2 of 2016 operating expenses to be between $12.8 million and $13.2 million

* Anticipates closing a total of 45-65 commitments globally during year

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.55, revenue view $1.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

