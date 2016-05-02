BRIEF-EQT Corp to buy 62,500 core Marcellus acres for $407 mln

May 2 (Reuters) - Eqt Corp

* Eqt to acquire 62,500 core marcellus acres for $407 million

* There is no change to company’s 2016 capex or operating cash flow guidance

* Acquisition increases EQT’s core undeveloped Marcellus acreage by 29%

* Signed definitive agreement to acquire 62,500 net acres, and current natural gas production of 50 mmcfe per day from statoil usa onshore properties

* Deal for $407 million

* No change to company's 2016 capex or operating cash flow guidance