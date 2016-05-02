FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-General Growth Properties sets quarterly dividend of $0.19/shr
May 2, 2016 / 10:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-General Growth Properties sets quarterly dividend of $0.19/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - General Growth Properties Inc

* General Growth Properties Inc sees FFO per diluted share for three months ending June 30, 2016 ranges from $0.34 - $0.36

* General Growth Properties Inc sees FY 2016 FFO per diluted share $1.52 - $1.56

* General Growth Properties Inc says dividend represents an increase of $0.02 per share

* General Growth Properties Inc sets quarterly dividend of $0.19/shr

* General Growth Properties Inc Q1 FFO shr $0.40

* General Growth Properties reports first quarter 2016 results and declares second quarter dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

