BRIEF-Monolithic Power Systems Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.25

#Market News
May 2, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Monolithic Power Systems Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Monolithic Power Systems Inc :

* Monolithic power systems announces results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2016

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.25

* Q1 revenue $84.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $83 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.45 excluding items

* Monolithic power systems inc sees Q2 revenue in range of $91 million to $95 million

* Monolithic Power Systems Inc Says Q1 Non-Gaap gross margin was 55.0% compared with 54.8% in Q1 of 2015

* Monolithic power systems inc sees Q2 gaap gross margin between 53.6% and 54.6%

* Gaap gross margin between 54.6% and 55.6%

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.53, revenue view $91.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
