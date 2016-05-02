FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Symmetry Surgical Inc to be acquired by Roundtable Healthcare Partners for $13.10/share in cash
May 2, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Symmetry Surgical Inc to be acquired by Roundtable Healthcare Partners for $13.10/share in cash

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Symmetry Surgical Inc :

* Symmetry Surgical Inc. To be acquired by roundtable healthcare partners for $13.10 per share in cash

* Transaction values symmetry surgical inc. At approximately $140.3 million

* Agreement was unanimously approved by symmetry’s board of directors

* Roundtable has committed equity and debt financing, and there are no financing conditions associated with transaction

* Merger agreement contains a customary no-shop clause and a customary break-up fee

* Upon completion of merger, company will cease to be a public company

* Thomas Sullivan, president and CEO, senior management are expected to remain with company following closing of transaction

* Revenue for q1 2016 was $21.2 million, up 2.2% compared to $20.8 million in Q1 2015

* Entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of roundtable healthcare partners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

