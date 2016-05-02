FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Axcelis Technologies Q1 earnings per share $0.02
May 2, 2016 / 8:26 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Axcelis Technologies Q1 earnings per share $0.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Axcelis Technologies Inc

* Axcelis announces financial results for first quarter 2016

* Q1 earnings per share $0.02

* Q1 revenue $67.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $65.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For Q2 , Axcelis expects similar financial results as in q1, with revenues to be in mid $60 million range

* Q2 operating profit is forecasted to be approximately $1-2 million with breakeven to $0.01 earnings per share

* Gross margin in q2 is expected to be in mid 30% range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
