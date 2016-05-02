BRIEF-Axcelis Technologies Q1 earnings per share $0.02

May 2 (Reuters) - Axcelis Technologies Inc

* Axcelis announces financial results for first quarter 2016

* Q1 earnings per share $0.02

* Q1 revenue $67.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $65.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For Q2 , Axcelis expects similar financial results as in q1, with revenues to be in mid $60 million range

* Q2 operating profit is forecasted to be approximately $1-2 million with breakeven to $0.01 earnings per share

