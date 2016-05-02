BRIEF-Chegg acquires Imagine Easy Solutions

May 2 (Reuters) - Chegg Inc
* Chegg acquires Imagine Easy Solutions, a market leader of online writing tools
* Chegg has acquired imagine easy for approximately $42 million in an all-cash transaction
* Transaction is anticipated to be accretive to Chegg’s fiscal 2016 revenues and earnings
* There are potential additional payments of up to $18 million over next three years that remain subject to contingencies
* Of $42 million, approximately $25 million paid at closing and $17 million of which is to be paid by April 2017
* There are potential additional payments of up to $18 million over next three years that remain subject to contingencies
* Contingent payments may be settled either in cash or common stock, at discretion of Chegg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)