BRIEF-Chegg acquires Imagine Easy Solutions
May 2, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Chegg acquires Imagine Easy Solutions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Chegg Inc

* Chegg acquires Imagine Easy Solutions, a market leader of online writing tools

* Chegg has acquired imagine easy for approximately $42 million in an all-cash transaction

* Transaction is anticipated to be accretive to Chegg’s fiscal 2016 revenues and earnings

* There are potential additional payments of up to $18 million over next three years that remain subject to contingencies

* Of $42 million, approximately $25 million paid at closing and $17 million of which is to be paid by April 2017

* Contingent payments may be settled either in cash or common stock, at discretion of Chegg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
