BRIEF-Texas Roadhouse qtrly comparable restaurant sales growth of 4.6 pct
May 2, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Texas Roadhouse qtrly comparable restaurant sales growth of 4.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Texas Roadhouse Inc

* Texas Roadhouse, Inc. announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.50

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees positive comparable restaurant sales growth for 2016

* Qtrly comparable restaurant sales growth of 4.6% at company restaurants and 3.1% at franchise restaurants

* Sees 2016 total capital expenditures of $165.0 million to $175.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

