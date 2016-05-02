FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Black Diamond Q1 loss per share $0.13 from continuing operations
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 2, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Black Diamond Q1 loss per share $0.13 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Black Diamond Inc

* Black Diamond reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.07 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q1 loss per share $0.13 from continuing operations

* Sees fy 2016 sales about $145 million to $150 million

* Q1 sales $38.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $36.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.07 excluding items

* Reaffirms its fiscal year 2016 sales expectation of approximately $145-$150 million compared to $155.3 million in 2015

* For 2016 expects gross margin of approximately 35.8%-36.8%, an increase of 90-190 basis points compared to 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.