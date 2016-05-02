BRIEF-Dennys Corp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13

May 2 (Reuters) - Dennys Corp :

* Denny’s Corporation reports results for first quarter 2016

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.12

* Q1 earnings per share $0.13

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly total operating revenue $124.6 million versus $120.2 million

* Sees for FY 2016, cash capital expenditures between $19 and $21 million

* Sees for FY 2016 same-store sales growth at company restaurants between 1.5% and 2.5%

* Sees for FY 2016 Same-Store sales growth at domestic franchised restaurants between 1% and 2%

* Sees for FY 2016, total operating revenue between $500 and $505 million with franchise and licensing revenue between $139-$140 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $122.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2016 revenue view $504.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S