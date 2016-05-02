FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ONE Gas Q1 earnings per share $1.22
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 2, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-ONE Gas Q1 earnings per share $1.22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - ONE Gas :

* Q1 earnings per share $1.22

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms FY 2016 earnings per share view about $2.40 to $2.60

* “New rates and warmer weather in our service territories impacted q1 results”

* Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $305 million in 2016.

* Reaffirms 2016 financial guidance

* Rate base in 2016 is expected to average $2.9 billion with 43 percent in Oklahoma , 31 percent in Kansas and 26 percent in Texas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.