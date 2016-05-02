BRIEF-ONE Gas Q1 earnings per share $1.22

May 2 (Reuters) - ONE Gas :

* Q1 earnings per share $1.22

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms FY 2016 earnings per share view about $2.40 to $2.60

* “New rates and warmer weather in our service territories impacted q1 results”

* Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $305 million in 2016.

* Reaffirms 2016 financial guidance

* Rate base in 2016 is expected to average $2.9 billion with 43 percent in Oklahoma , 31 percent in Kansas and 26 percent in Texas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)