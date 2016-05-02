BRIEF-Anadarko Petroleum posts Q1 loss per share $2.03 including items

May 2 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp

* Announces First Quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share $2.03 including items

* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dividend reduction, restructuring of workforce together expected to provide approximately $800 million of available cash on an annualized basis

* Q1 total revenue $1,674 million versus $2,321 million a year ago

* As of year-end 2015, company had approximately 2.06 billion barrels-equivalent of proved reserves

* Q1 sales volumes of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids 823,000 boepd versus. 920,000 boepd last year

* Currently in process of advancing another $700 -plus million of divestitures