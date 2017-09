May 2 (Reuters) - Columbia Pipeline Partners Lp :

* Columbia Pipeline Partners Lp announces increase to quarterly distribution

* Quarterly distribution payment of $0.1875 per unit for CPPL, payable on may 20, 2016

* The distribution represents an approximately 4.2 percent increase over prior quarter’s distribution of $0.18 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)