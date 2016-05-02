FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Rayonier acquisition of 61,000 acres of timberlands in Oregon, Washington for $263 mln
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 2, 2016 / 8:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Rayonier acquisition of 61,000 acres of timberlands in Oregon, Washington for $263 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Rayonier Inc :

* Rayonier upgrades pacific northwest timberland portfolio through acquisition of 61,000 acres and disposition of 55,000 acres

* Acquisition of 61,000 acres of timberlands in Oregon and Washington for $263 million

* Deals estimated to increase average annual adjusted EBITDA, cash available for distribution by about $11 million and $7 million, over next 5 yrs

* Disposition of 55,000 acres comprised predominantly of pre-merchantable timber in Washington for $130 million

* Financing provided through 10-year, $300 million incremental term loan with farm credit system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.