BRIEF-Community Health Systems reports Q1 earnings per share $0.10

May 2 (Reuters) - Community Health Systems Inc

* Community health systems, inc. Announces first quarter 2016 results with net operating revenues of $4.999 billion

* Q1 earnings per share $0.27 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.11 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share $0.10

* Q1 same store sales rose 2.2 percent

* Q1 revenue $4.999 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.01 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 income from continuing operations per share $2.50 to $2.80

* Sees 2016 same-store hospital annual adjusted admissions growth 0.5% to 2.5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)