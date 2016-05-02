FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tenet Healthcare reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.45
May 2, 2016 / 9:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tenet Healthcare reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.45

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Tenet Healthcare Corp

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.45 from continuing operations

* Sees Q2 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.20 to $0.73

* Q1 loss per share $0.56 from continuing operations

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $4.8 billion to $5.0 billion

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.45

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reiterated 2016 outlook, which includes adjusted EBITDA of $2.4 billion to $2.5 billion.

* Same-hospital patient revenue grew 6 percent in Q1

* Hospital exchange outpatient visits were 46,058, up 45.9% from Q1 of 2015

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.85, revenue view $19.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net operating revenues $5,044 million versus $4,428 million last year

* Says results for Q1 of 2016 include $173 million of litigation and investigation costs

* Says same-hospital exchange admissions were 5,351 in Q1 of 2016, up 27.6 percent from Q1 of 2015

* Sees Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $600 million to $650 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.52, revenue view $4.70 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

