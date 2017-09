May 2 (Reuters) - Gladstone Land Corp

* Announces first quarter 2016 results

* Says Q1 diluted FFO per weighted-average total share $0.119

* Says Q1 diluted CFFO per weighted-average total share $0.123

* Says Q1 diluted AFFO per weighted-average total share $0.130 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)