BRIEF-Rayonier Advanced Materials Q1 EPS $0.49

May 2 (Reuters) - Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc

* Rayonier advanced materials reports solid first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.49

* Q1 sales $218 million versus I/B/E/S view $208.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 2016 pro forma EBITDA outlook raised by $10 million to $185 to $200 million

* For 2016, company expects cellulose specialties prices to decline 6 to 7 percent

* For 2016, company expects cellulose specialties sales volumes to decline 4 to 5 percent compared to 2015

* 2016 adjusted free cash flow outlook raised to $85 to $95 million

* Transformation initiative targeting $75 to $90 million cost reduction on-track