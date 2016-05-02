FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Horace Mann Educators Q1 operating EPS $0.62
"Everything in the house is history"
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
May 2, 2016 / 9:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Horace Mann Educators Q1 operating EPS $0.62

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Horace Mann Educators Corp

* Horace Mann reports first quarter 2016 operating EPS of $0.62

* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.62

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly book value per share excluding fair value adjustment for investments of $27.05, up 4% compared to a year ago

* Qtrly total revenues $271.3 million versus $270.1 million

* Horace Mann Educators Corp says q1 book value per share excluding fair value adjustment for investments of $27.05, up 4% compared to a year ago

* Horace Mann Educators Corp qtrly earnings per share $0.61

* Q1 revenue view $271.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
