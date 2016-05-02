FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bill barrett to divest certain Uinta Basin Assets for $30 mln
May 2, 2016 / 9:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bill barrett to divest certain Uinta Basin Assets for $30 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Bill Barrett Corp

* Bill barrett corporation announces agreement to divest certain uinta basin assets

* To sell certain non-core assets located in uinta basin for cash proceeds of approximately $30 million

* Bill barrett corp says divestiture will minimally impact 2016 production and cash flow

* “proceeds from this transaction will be used to strengthen our balance sheet by adding to our cash position”

* Divestiture minimally impact 2016 production,cash flow

* Expected 2016 operating cash flow from divested properties will be less than $2 million based on current strip pricing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

