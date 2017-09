BRIEF-Oragenics announces results from confirmatory animal study of Ag013

May 2 (Reuters) - Oragenics Inc

* Oragenics Announces Positive Results From Confirmatory Animal Study Of Ag013 For Treatment Of Oral Mucositis And Plans To Finalize Phase 2 Clinical Trial Protocol

* Ag013 Was Safe, Well Tolerated, And Demonstrated Preliminary Efficacy With A 35% Reduction In Duration Of Ulcerative Om Compared To Placebo

* Expects To Finalize A Phase 2 Clinical Trial Protocol In Near Future In Anticipation Of Meeting With U.S. Food And Drug Administration