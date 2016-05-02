BRIEF-Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc Q1 loss per share $1.78

May 2 (Reuters) - Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc reports first quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Q1 loss per share $1.78

* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* As of March 31, 2016, Paratek had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $112.3 million

* Readout of top-line data from pivotal phase 3 registration study evaluating omadacycline now expected as early as Q3 of 2017

* Cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities are expected to fund operations through q3 2017