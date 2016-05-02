FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SurModics Inc Q2 NON-GAAP EPS $0.20
May 2, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-SurModics Inc Q2 NON-GAAP EPS $0.20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Surmodics Inc

* SurModics reports second quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.06 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $16.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $15.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $63 million to $66 million

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.20

* Now expects full-year revenue to be in range of $63.0 million to $66.0 million

* Reaffirming its previous 2016 diluted GAAP earnings range of $0.30 to $0.35 per share

* For 2016 expects capital expenditures to range from $8.0 million to $9.0 million

* 2016 non-gaap earnings per share is expected to be in range of $0.75 to $0.85

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.68, revenue view $63.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

