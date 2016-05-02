BRIEF-Northwest Biotherapeuticsannounces operations updates

May 2 (Reuters) - Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc

* Nw bio announces operations updates

* Reached agreement with three parties, in regard to three combination treatments, for three cancers in three phase ii trials

* Phase iii trial of DCVAX-l for GBM brain cancer subject to partial clinical hold on screening of additional patient candidates

* Reached agreement with initial members of sab, including “leading experts” in immunotherapy, oncology from both us, europe

* Company’s phase iii trial of DCVAX-l for GBM brain cancer is ongoing

* Company is in ongoing dialog with regulators, and providing further information about DCVAX-l trial

* Establishing a scientific advisory board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: