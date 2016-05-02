FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Northwest Biotherapeuticsannounces operations updates
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 2, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Northwest Biotherapeuticsannounces operations updates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc

* Nw bio announces operations updates

* Reached agreement with three parties, in regard to three combination treatments, for three cancers in three phase ii trials

* Phase iii trial of DCVAX-l for GBM brain cancer subject to partial clinical hold on screening of additional patient candidates

* Reached agreement with initial members of sab, including “leading experts” in immunotherapy, oncology from both us, europe

* Company’s phase iii trial of DCVAX-l for GBM brain cancer is ongoing

* Company is in ongoing dialog with regulators, and providing further information about DCVAX-l trial

* Establishing a scientific advisory board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.