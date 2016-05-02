FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vanguard Natural Resources, LLC reports first quarter 2016 results
May 2, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Vanguard Natural Resources, LLC reports first quarter 2016 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Vanguard Natural Resources, LLC

* Vanguard Natural Resources, LLC reports first quarter 2016 results

* Vanguard Natural Resources LLC says currently anticipate a total capital expenditures budget for remainder of 2016 to range between $54.0 million and $58.0 million

* Vanguard Natural Resources LLC says implemented a hedging program for approximately 82% and 21% of our anticipated crude oil production for balance of 2016 and 2017

* Vanguard Natural Resources LLC says average production of 473,198 mcfe per day in q1 of 2016 was up 21% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

